Mouni Roy finally opens up on her marriage with Suraj Nambiar

Mumbai: Television actress Mouni Roy has been constantly making headlines for her personal life as there’s a spree of speculations floating around about her marriage. Rumours said that the ‘Naagin’ actress will be tying knot wth Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar.

After many rumours and reports, Mouni, who has remained tight-lipped about her relationship, has finally addressed the topic of her impending wedding.

What did Mouni Roy say?

In an interview with Zoom, she was asked if she was about to tie the knot and her answer clearly stated that the actress doesn’t want to reveal it. “I keep my personal life completely private so many every time you ask me about my personal life my answer is gonna be this.” She further said, “When it happens, the whole world will know I will only say that.”

Earlier, Times of India reported that Mouni Roy’s mother met Suraj Nambiar’s parents recently and if reports are to be believed, which suggested that her wedding is definitely on the cards. Report also said that Mouni Roy’s mother met Suraj Nambiar’s parents at Mandira Bedi’s residence and everything went ‘smoothly’.

When did it all start?

Rumours started doing rounds earlier this year after Mouni Roy was spotted celebrating New Year eve wuth Suraj Nambiar and his family in Dubai. Mouni was in Dubai with her sister and family when the Covid-19 lockdown was enforced in the country last year.

Later, Mouni made her relationship official with Suraj on Instagram by sharing pictures with his family and even referred his parents as ‘mom & dad’.

Mouni Roy’s projects

Mouni Roy made her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold. The film released in 2018. Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China are some of the other film she has been part of. Mouni is currently awaiting the release of her next film, Brahmastra, which has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Dimple Kapadia in important roles.

She has also featured various television serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasturi, Do Saheliyaan, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Junoon Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, among others. Mouni Roy is best known for her role in serial Naagin.