Mouni Roy stuns in ethnic chic

News Desk 1Published: 15th December 2020 4:26 pm IST
Mouni Roy stuns in ethnic chic

Mumbai, Dec 15 : Actress Mouni Roy looks every inch a stunner in a new photograph she has posted on Instagram. She has chosen to make an ethnic statement, flaunting a perfectly-toned frame in lehenga choli ensemble.

Mouni has paired a multicoloured choli with an ivory embellished lehenga for the photo-op.

“Nacho naa Monobina”, she wrote as caption, borrowing a line from the song “Monobina”, which was picturised on her and superstar Akshay Kumar in the 2018 release, “Gold”.

Mouni seems to love wearing Indian wear. Not long ago, she shared that she loves wearing sarees and she says that she feels beautiful draped in the outfit.

READ:  France's reopening plan in doubt as Covid cases surge

The actress will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s action fantasy drama Brahmastra, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 15th December 2020 4:26 pm IST
Back to top button