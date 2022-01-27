Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar tie knot [Inside photos]

Mumbai: Television actress Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are officially married now. The couple tied the knot as per South Indian rituals in the presence of their respective family members and close friends.

The intimate wedding ceremony took place in Goa today. Pictures from her wedding show that the bride and groom opted for a traditional look for their D-Day.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married as per Malayali wedding rituals in the daytime. This will be followed by a Bengali wedding which will take place in the evening today at Goa’s Hilton hotel.

Some of popular personalities from industry who are expected to attend Mouni Roy’s wedding are Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar, Aashka Goradia, Shivani Malik Singh, Anuradha Khurana, Manish Malhotra, Meet Bros, Roopali Kadyan, and Mandira Bedi, among others.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar first met each other in 2019. The couple had an instant click and started dating. However, they never made their relationship official.

Speaking about Suraj Nambiar, he is a businessman based in Dubai. He is originally from Bengaluru and holds a B. Tech degree in Civil Engineering. Besides that, he has also studied investment science and International management at Stanford University.

According to reports, Suraj Nambiar is currently the Director head of the Capital Markets in UAE.