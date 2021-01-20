Mouni Roy to marry Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar?

Mumbai: After Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, it seems like there is another celebrity wedding this year. As per latest reports, actress Mouni Roy is expected to tie knot with Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar this year.

Mouni Roy was in Dubai with her sister and family when the Covid-19 lockdown was enforced in the country. She is still on a vacation in Dubai.

According to a report in The Times of India, Mouni is extremely close to Suraj’s parents and family and is ready to take her relationship to the next level.

The news portal quoted a source saying, “Her comfort level with his parents will be one of the major factors in precipitating her decision.”

The actress also welcomed the New Year with Suraj Nambiar and his family in Dubai. In a video, which was shared by Mouni on Instagram on New Year, the actress can be seen referring to Suraj’s parents as “mom” and “dad”.

However, neither Mouni Roy nor Suraj Nambiar has confirmed the news yet.

Mouni Roy’s Dubai photos and videos

On Tuesday, Mouni was invited to Fame Park by Saif Ahmad Belhasa. The Emirati businessman took to his Instagram handle and shared a video, wherein Mouni Roy was spotted enjoying her time at Fame Park. In the post, Mouni Roy is spotted feeding a giraffe at Fame Park. Watch the video below:

Recently, Mouni Roy shared a series of her pictures posing in the sand, under the raw sky. In another post, Mouni Roy posed kneeling down in the sand of Dubai’s desert.

On the professional front, Mouni appeared in many TV serials including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasturi, Do Saheliyaan, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Junoon Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, among others. In television, Mouni is best known for her role in serial Naagin.

She made her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold. The film released in 2018. Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China are some of the other film she has been part of.

Mouni Roy will be next seen in much-awaited Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra.