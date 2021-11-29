Mouni Roy’s marriage to take place in Dubai or Italy?

Mumbai: It’s time for band baaja baaraat in the entertainment industry. While the internet is already buzzing with Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding reports, looks like another big fat wedding of Bollywood is on its way. Yes, you heard that right! Actress Mouni Roy’s marriage is on cards.

Best known for her role in ‘Naagin’, Mouni Roy has been constantly making headlines for her personal life as there’s a spree of speculations floating around about her relationship with Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar for a while now.

Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar’s marriage

And now, fresh reports claim that the couple will be tying knot on January 27.

ETimes reported that the pre-wedding rituals will be organized on January 26. Reportedly, Mouni Roy’s cousin confirmed the wedding rumours to a newspaper based in Cooch Behar, West Bengal and revealed that the actress will be tying the knot in Dubai or Italy.

A source close to Mouni Roy informed the newsportal, “Her close friends have been asked to save the date. The venue is yet to be disclosed. It could be a destination wedding. A function will be hosted in her hometown, Cooch Behar, as well.”

Mouni made her relationship official with Suraj on Instagram earlier this year by sharing pictures with his family and even referred his parents as ‘mom & dad’. It was also reported that Mouni’s mother met Suraj’s parents and the meeting happened at actor Mandira Bedi’s residence.

An official announcement is still awaited.

Actress receives UAE golden visa

It is to be noted that Mouni Roy became the latest Indian celebrity to be honoured with a UAE golden visa.She has expressed her gratitude to Dubai government for the same. Roy has been a regular visitor to Dubai and has been spotted at popular sites such as the Burj Al Arab, Love Lake and Dubai Safari Park in the past.

Mouni Roy’s projects

Mouni Roy made her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold. The film released in 2018. Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China are some of the other film she has been part of. Mouni is currently awaiting the release of her next film, Brahmastra, which has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Dimple Kapadia in important roles.

She has also featured various television serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasturi, Do Saheliyaan, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Junoon Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, among others. Mouni Roy is best known for her role in serial Naagin.