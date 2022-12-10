Mount Mercy School conducts Interschool English Literary Competition

Hyderabad: To enhance the English language skills and to give wings to the imagination of the students, Mount Mercy School conducted the Interschool English Literary Competition on 3rd December 2022.

The competition consisted of 5 categories for different classes which included Handwriting (grades 2 and 3), Picture Composition (grades 4 and 5), Spell Bee (grades 6 and 7), essay writing (grades 8,9 and 10), and extempore( grades 8,9 and 10).

A total of 400 students participated across 8 different schools. The topics were given to the students on the spot.

The objective of this competition was to provide a platform for young minds to develop their confidence and to showcase their intrinsic skills.

Mount Mercy School

Mrs. Asha D. Jadhav and Dr. Deepak R. Jadhav were the chief guests for the occasion. The chief guests along with the Director Mr. Arshad gave away the certificates and gifts to the winners. All the participants also received participation certificates.

The principal, Mrs. Amtul Hai Fatima thanked all the teachers from visiting schools for their efforts and gave them gifts as a token of appreciation.

Also Read Mount Mercy School organises ‘Seerat-e-Tayyaba’ elocution competition

The competition tested the creativity, confidence, expressions, observation, spelling and English calligraphy skills of the students and was a successful affair.