Move Delhi HC to challenge FASTag policy, SC tells petitioner

New Delhi, Feb 26 : The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea against making FASTags mandatory for motor vehicles for purposes of renewal of fitness certificate and insurance by third party.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian asked the petitioner to approach the Delhi High Court in the matter.

Though advocate Dhruv Tamta, representing petitioner Rajesh Kumar, insisted that the matter is connected with a national policy, therefore the top court should examine it, the bench said: “It’s okay, we can have advantage of the High Court’s opinion as well.”

The plea argued that the government had introduced FASTags with the aim of electronic payment at toll plazas to enable smooth passage and ensure that long queues are not formed unnecessarily, eventually saving fuel, and as its utility is limited to the crossing of the toll plazas, the compulsion of having it for insurance and fitness certificate for the vehicle is not necessary.

The plea contended that fitness certificate and insurance of a vehicle operate on different footing in comparison with FASTags.

After a brief hearing in the matter, the top court, in its order, said: “Learned counsel appearing for the petitioner prays for withdrawal of this petition with liberty to approach the High Court of Delhi. Prayer is allowed. Accordingly, the writ petition is dismissed as withdrawn with the liberty aforesaid.”

