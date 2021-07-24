‘Movie or Taj Mahal?’ Fans ask after 7 years of ‘Brahmastra’ announcement

Mumbai: It seems like the ‘tareekh pe tareekh’ moment yet again; this time not in delivery of justice, but in the release of Ayan Mukerji’s directorial ‘Brahmastra’. Can you believe it has been 7 YEARS since the sci-fi magnum opus has been announced? Yes, you heard that right! It was announced on July 22, 2014.
An old tweet from 2014 by trade analyst Taran Adarsh where he announced the film is going viral with fans demanding a Brahmastra update and even mocking the delay. Some are even taking hilarious digs at the same.
Taran had tweeted: “This is BIG news! Ayan Mukerji to direct Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Produced by Karan Johar. Releasing Christmas 2016 – 23 Dec 2016.”
Billed as a three-film series, ‘Brahmastra’ stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy playing the important roles.
The fantasy-adventure, produced by Karan Johar‘s Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios, will release in five languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.