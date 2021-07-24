‘Movie or Taj Mahal?’ Fans ask after 7 years of ‘Brahmastra’ announcement

Mumbai: It seems like the ‘tareekh pe tareekh’ moment yet again; this time not in delivery of justice, but in the release of Ayan Mukerji’s directorial ‘Brahmastra’. Can you believe it has been 7 YEARS since the sci-fi magnum opus has been announced? Yes, you heard that right! It was announced on July 22, 2014.

An old tweet from 2014 by trade analyst Taran Adarsh where he announced the film is going viral with fans demanding a Brahmastra update and even mocking the delay. Some are even taking hilarious digs at the same.

Taran had tweeted: “This is BIG news! Ayan Mukerji to direct Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Produced by Karan Johar. Releasing Christmas 2016 – 23 Dec 2016.”

This is BIG news! Ayan Mukerji to direct Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Produced by Karan Johar. Releasing Christmas 2016 – 23 Dec 2016. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 22, 2014

Have a look at a few tweets here:

I was in college when this pic got released and now I started working!!

I have some progress, but there's no progress in your movie #Brahmastra

WE WANT BRAHMASTRA UPDATE pic.twitter.com/6VBTCmpIuY — V̾ (@RKs_Tilllast) July 22, 2021

Okay, so we've been hearing about #Brahmastra for 7 years now. 🙈

And guess what, we still DON'T know the exact release date. We don't even know whether film is complete or not. I just hope all the hardwork & wait pay off. #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt https://t.co/rm9qXTQTgs — Aavishkar Gawande (@aavishhkar) July 22, 2021

When this film was announced to release I just started first year of university.



Since then I’ve graduated. Successfully launched a startup which is now in its second year whilst this film still hasn’t been released. #Brahmastra #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt https://t.co/rDmpMOLQV1 — Fai ❄️️ (@ifaixn) July 22, 2021

Billed as a three-film series, ‘Brahmastra’ stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy playing the important roles.

The fantasy-adventure, produced by Karan Johar‘s Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios, will release in five languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.