Movie theaters in Hyderabad to reopen on December 4

Hyderabad: Movie theaters in Hyderabad are set to reopen on December 4 as Chief Minister of Telangana State KCR has given nod for it.

However, it will be the duty of the theater owners to adhere to COVID-19 precautionary measures.

As per the Telangana Today report, Multiplex chains including PVR Cinemas, Inox, Cinepolis and AMB cinemas will start screening movies on Friday.

Secretary of Telangana Exhibitors Association Vijender Reddy said that many multiplexes and single-screen theaters will resume screening of movies.

Theaters in Hyderabad to reduce seating capacity

It is also reported that due to the pandemic, seating capacity in the theaters will be reduced to 50 percent. It will be increased after reviewing the COVID-19 situation.

In Greater Hyderabad, there are a total of 175 movie screens.

It may be mentioned that due to the pandemic, many establishments including theaters suffered huge losses after government imposed lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Even after lifting lockdown, theaters in Hyderabad were not allowed to reopen due to the threat of coronavirus.

Now, as fewer new cases are getting reported in Hyderabad, the State government has allowed theater owners to resume operation. However, they have to follow precautionary measures.