On the flyover, the accident resulted in massive traffic congestion.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sumaya Junaid Ahmed  |   Published: 30th November 2021 2:41 pm IST
Moving car catches fire on flyover in Secunderabad parade ground
A moving car was engulfed in fire on a flyover in Secunderabad parade ground. (Screengrab)

Hyderabad: A moving car caught fire on a flyover near the Secunderabad parade grounds on Tuesday morning. Passing motorists were terrified when they saw the automobile engulfed in flames.

On the flyover, the accident resulted in massive traffic congestion. There were no casualties since the driver spotted the smoke and exited the car. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Meanwhile, police responded quickly, extinguishing the fire and removing the car from the flyover. The car was completely doused by firefighters.

