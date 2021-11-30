Moving car catches fire on flyover in Secunderabad parade ground

Hyderabad: A moving car caught fire on a flyover near the Secunderabad parade grounds on Tuesday morning. Passing motorists were terrified when they saw the automobile engulfed in flames.

#fire broke out in a #car moving on Paradise Flyover at #Secunderabad. Passengers escaped unhurt and Car gutted down.#Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/gzLWdy14Ir — Mohammad fasahathullah siddiqui (@MdFasahathullah) November 30, 2021

On the flyover, the accident resulted in massive traffic congestion. There were no casualties since the driver spotted the smoke and exited the car. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Meanwhile, police responded quickly, extinguishing the fire and removing the car from the flyover. The car was completely doused by firefighters.