MP: 250 women cut a hill to make way for water into the pond

Madhya Pradesh: To resolve the water crisis in Angrotha Village, Madhya Pradesh around 250 women cut a hill to build a path for water to make its way into a pond in the village, they were struggling with water shortage.

Ram Ratan Singh Rajput villager said Women are here working for over the past 18 months to provide water to our village Angrotha. They have cut a hill and made a waterway. The women are also working on removing several stones that are present in the path of the water flow.”

Another villager Vivitabai Adivasi said, “We are doing this for our-self there is water shortage here. We are unable to farm, and our livestock was also suffering. About 250 of us dig a way for water to flow into the pond in our village. It took us about 18 months to complete this work.”