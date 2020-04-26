MP: 91 new COVID-19 cases in Indore; district tally 1,176

Indore: The number of coronavirus cases in Indore rose to 1,176 after 91 more people tested positive for the disease in the Madhya Pradesh district during the last 24 hours, an official said on Sunday.

So far, 57 coronavirus patients have died in Indore, which has emerged as one of the COVID-19 hotspots in the country, district chief medical and health officer Praveen Jadia said.

Till now, 107 people have been discharged after recovering from the viral infection, he said.

According to data analysis, the COVID-19 death rate in the district stood at 4.85 per cent till Sunday morning, which is higher than the national average.

Curfew is in force in urban limits of Indore since March 25, after the first coronavirus case was found in the district.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.