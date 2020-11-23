MP Asaduddin Owaisi faces voters’ wrath in election campaign

Hyderabad: AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi today faced the wrath of the voters in Jambagh division during his election campaign. The local women voters have cornered the MP and told him that they did not get the monetary flood relief so far.

They posed a volley of questions on Owaisi. The women did not stop here.

They also alleged that the MIM party had not developed their division despite the fact that they voted it to power from their division during the last GHMC elections.

They expressed their anger by stating that the MIM leaders were visiting their areas only to seek votes during the elections.

The Hyderabad MP found it hard to answer the questions raised by the women voters. Left with no option, he did not campaign in the area and left the place. It is not owaisi alone who faced the wrath of the voters.

The ruling TRS party MLA from Malkajgiri Mynampati Hanumantha Rao also faced the wrath of the voters of his constituency two days back.

The residents of Yapral from Malkajgiri stopped the MLA and made it clear to him that they would vote for the TRS party if he had built roads for them. The voters also held a 2 km long rally with a slogan No Roads-No votes