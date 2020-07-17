MP Assembly monsoon session deferred due to COVID-19 pandemic

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Assembly’s Monsoon session, which was scheduled to begin here from July 20, has been postponed in light of the coronavirus pandemic, an official said on Friday.

The decision to defer the session was taken unanimously at an all-party meeting on Friday chaired by pro- tem speaker Rameshwar Sharma, the Assembly official said.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Leader of Opposition Kamal Nath and Home and Legislative Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra, among others, he said.

The decision will be forwarded to the governor for approval, he added.

