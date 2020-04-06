MP: Bhopal’s COVID-19 count touches 50 as 9 more test positive

Bhopal: The COVID-19 count in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh touched 50 on Monday with nine more people testing positive for the novel coronavirus, a state public relations official said.

Among the nine fresh cases are seven health department staffers, he said.

During the past one week, among those who have been infected with the coronavirus in the MP capital are two Indian Administrative Service officers in the health departnment, including its principal secretary.

Source: PTI

