MP boy Prahlad, who fell in borewell, losses battle for life

Niwari/Bhopal, Nov 8 : Four-year-old Prahlad, who fell in a borewell in Niwari district of Madhya Pradesh, eventually lost the battle for life on Sunday, despite a relentless rescue operation that lasted 90 hours.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan mourned his death and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the bereaved family.

Prahlad fell in borewell on Wednesday morning while playing near a farm in Setpura in Niwari district. He was trapped at a depth of about 60 feet.

Rescue work went on for three days, in which Army, National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, police, home guards were involved.

Though Prahlad was finally brought out around 3 am and rushed to Niwari Hospital but he was declared brought dead by doctors.

The Chief Minister expressed grief over Prahlad’s death: “Prahlad could not be saved even after a rescue operation of 90 hours. The team of SDRF, NDRF and other experts worked hard day and night but finally at 3 am, the son’s dead body was taken out. In this hour of grief, I and the whole state stand with Prahlad’s family and pray for the peace of the soul of the innocent son.”

He said that a new borewell will also be installed at their farmland.

After Harikishan’s son Prahlad fell into the 200-feet borewell, the rescue teams dug up a 60-foot deep bore parallel to the borewell and then built a horizontal tunnel to access the boy, but he could not be saved.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.