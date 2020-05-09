MP CM urges migrants to be patient, ensures their safe return

Bhopal: In the wake of the death of 16 workers from Madhya Pradesh in a train accident in Maharashtra on Friday, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday urged the stranded migrants to be patient as his government was making arrangement for their safe return to the state.

He also asked them not to risk their lives by undertaking return journey on foot.

Sixteen migrant workers- part of a group of 20 headed towards villages in Madhya Pradesh and who were resting on the tracks, were crushed to death by a goods train in Aurangabad district in the early hours of Friday.

According to police, they had left Jalna around 7 on Thursday evening and decided to rest on the tracks after walking for about 36 km.

In a video statement, Chouhan said, “The migrant labourers should be patient and avoid return journey on foot as the state government has made arrangements to bring them back.”

“Eleven trains carrying people from other states have already reached Madhya Pradesh and 10 more are coming on Saturday,” he said.

The government will ensure the safe return of the migrant workers, he added.

“Contact the state control room and give information.

We are committed to bring you back to the state, he appealed to the migrants.

Chouhan said that about 1.25 lakh migrants have been brought back to the state so far.

He said the labourers can get themselves registered for the return journey by contacting on the phone number- 0755-2411180.

Source: :TI

