MP farmers cheated of Rs 70 lakh: Digvijay

Bhopal, Dec 24 : Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh has alleged that farmers in Hoshangabad district have been cheated of Rs 70 lakh through the new agricultural laws.

Hoshangabad is the neighbouring district of Sehore, the home district of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh said, “The consequences of the new agricultural laws are coming to the fore in the state. The consequences of selling food grains in the open market by bypassing the Agricultural Produce Market Committees are now coming out. With the help of only PAN cards only fake traders have entered villages to buy crops. A trader went missing without paying for paddy, moong, and maize procured from more than 60 farmers in village Nandarwara of Seoni Malwa tehsil of Hoshangabad district.”

Digvijay demanded from Chief Minister Chauhan that the three new laws should not be implemented in Madhya Pradesh in the interest of more than one crore small farmers of the state and to protect the interests of farmers by making traders deal only through APMCs.

Citing another case, Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay said, “A rice company in Pipariya tehsil of Hoshangabad district first gave seeds to farmers to buy paddy at a good price without entering into a legal contract.” When crop was harvested, traders tried to buy paddy without giving bonus at increased prices. After complaining to senior leader Pushpraj Singh in this matter, the SDM intervened and instructed the company to buy paddy.”

Digvijay said, “The central government is conspiring to roll out the red carpet for multinational companies and big corporate houses using the farmers. With this, 15 crore farmers of the country will become victims of exploitation along with 90 crore poor people.” The Centre should shed its stubbornness and withdraw all three laws and instead make a law to ensure MSP to farmers.”

