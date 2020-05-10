MP: Five migrant labourers killed, 13 hurt as truck overturns

Migrant workers carry their belongings as they walk to return to their village during lockdown to amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus in Hyderabad. Photo: Mohammed Hussain

Narsinghpur: At least five migrant labourers were killed and 13 others injured when a truck in which they were travelling overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district, a police official said on Sunday.

The accident took place near Patha village on Saturday night whennearly 20 migrant labourers were going in the truck to Jhansi and Etah in Uttar Pradesh from Hyderabad, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Tiwari said.

Five labourers were killed and 13 others were injured after the mangoes-laden vehicle overturned, he said.

The injured persons were admitted to the district hospital for treatment, he added.

Source: PTI

