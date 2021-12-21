MP govt to bring bill to recover damages from rioters in assembly

Updated: 21st December 2021 12:17 pm IST
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government will introduce a Bill in the State Assembly, which allows the recovery of damages to public and private properties during strikes, protests, communal riots, or any congregation of people, from perpetrators, informed the state’s Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

The Bill is likely to be tabled today or tomorrow during the winter session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly that commenced today.

“The Bill that seeks to recover from protestors and rioters the damages caused to public properties during violent protests, strikes, and communal riots, would be introduced in the Assembly either on December 21 or December 22,” Mishra told ANI.

The Bill was approved by the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet last week in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan where it gave its nod to the proposed draft of Madhya Pradesh Lok Evam Niji Sampati Ka Nuksan Nivaran Evam Nusksani Ki Vasuli (Redressal and Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Properties) Bill 2021.

Thie Bill is likely to be on the same lines as ‘Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Property Ordinance, 2020’.

