MP govt to release 244 prisoners on August 15: home minister

The government releases prisoners every year by taking into account their good conduct and on other parameters on August 15

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 11th August 2020 4:49 pm IST
MP govt to release 244 prisoners on August 15: home minister

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to release 244 prisoners from various jails in the state on the Independence Day, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday.

The government releases prisoners every year by taking into account their good conduct and on other parameters on August 15, an official said.

“244 prisoners will be released from various jails,” Mishra told reporters.

Meanwhile, against the backdrop of assault on two Sikhs by police personnel in Barwani district, the home minister said the state government was committed to protect the honour of all citizens.

A delegation of the Sikh community already thanked chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for taking a prompt action (by suspending two police personnel) into the matter, he said.

A video of the attack had gone viral.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal had condemned the incident.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close