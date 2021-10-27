MP High Court denies bail to man who likened RSS to Taliban

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday denied anticipatory bail to one Atul Pastor who has been accused of making certain comments alleging Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh (RSS) as Taliban Terrorist Organization on the social media and thereafter, making it viral.

The Bench of Justice Rajendra Kumar Verma refused to grant him anticipatory bail noting thatthere is sufficient evidence available against the applicant and therefore, dismissed his plea.

Essentially, the applicant has been accused of making certain comments alleging Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sang as Taliban Terrorist Organization on social media and making the message viral.

Having booked him under sections 153(ka), 295(ka), 505(1 ga), 505(2) of the I.P.C., the state argued that the applicant, along with others, created nuisance and instigated the religious sentiments of the public.

In view of this, it was prayed that the applicant shouldn’t be entitled to get the benefit of anticipatory bail.

On the other hand, the applicant’s counsel submitted that the applicant had been falsely implicated in the case due to political rivalry and that he never made comments on any religion or any organization.

It was also submitted that there was no direct or indirect evidence against him, and that he had been made an accused only on the basis of suspicions and therefore, it was prayed that he be granted anticipatory bail.

However, the Court, in view of the facts and circumstances of the case and on perusal of the material available on record including case diary and the role attributed in the commission of offences by the applicant, noted that there is sufficient evidence available against him and thus, dismissed his plea.

In related news, stressing that it is the bounden duty of every citizen of the country to respect all the Constitutional dignitaries including the President and Prime Minister of ‘this great nation’, the Allahabad High Court yesterday granted bail to one Mohd. Afaaq Kuraisi booked for posting an objectionable image of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on a WhatsApp group.

The Bench of Justice Mohd. Faiz Alam Khan also observed that it is to be known to one and all that the Prime Minister of this country or any Constitutional dignitary could not be confined to a particular class or religion as he is representing each and every citizen of this country.