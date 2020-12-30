MP: Hindu mobs attack mosque amid clashes during Ram Mandir collection drive

Mandsaur: A group of people led by the Hindu nationalist organizations attacked a mosque in Dorana village in Mandsaur district during the Ram Mandir Nirman Nidhi Sangrah Abhiyan– a collection drive for the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya– on Tuesday.

The incident came to light after videos of the mob attacking the mosque have been shared across social media. It occurred when several members of right-wing organizations, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad(VHP) and the Bajrang Dal, were taking out a rally to collect funds for the Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

According to reports in The Print, the police have arrested five people who were allegedly part of a group of people that tried to damage a mosque.

According to the report, the incident resulted in stone-pelting and several shots being fired. The police also said that the group damaged a few houses belonging to the minority community but no one was injured because the villagers fled to a nearby agricultural field.

Videos of the incident on social media show people climbing up the mosque, waving saffron flags, chanting slogans, and trying to cause damage.

In BJP ruled Madhya Pradesh, Hindu militia members attacked Muslim properties and vandalized a mosque. This is the second such incident in the state in last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/z4FL33Mxub — IndianAmericanMuslimCouncil (@IAMCouncil) December 30, 2020

Several such incidents have occurred in the Malwa region, comprising of districts like Ujjain, Mandsaur and Dhar. The region is a stronghold of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In Ujjain, a group of people allegedly tried to damage a mosque and read the Hanuman Chalisa outside it. People have taken to Twitter to condemn the incidents and have been tweeting about it with the hashtag #islamophobia_in_India

After Ujjain another clash broke out in Chandnakhedi village in Gautampura neighbourhood of Indore on Tuesday after a rally carried out by right-wing groups were chanting slogans while crossing along a mosque.

Two faction clashed damaging vehicles, burning houses! pic.twitter.com/uTwYO2R1C6 — Anonymous (@unknwnn_girl) December 29, 2020