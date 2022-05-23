MP: Hindu-Muslim clashed, four injured

Bhopal: Four people were injured after a communal clash broke out between Hindus and Muslims on the night of May 22 (Sunday). The incident took place when a Muslim marriage procession was passing through a temple playing loud music. The Hindus of the area objected to this resulting in violence, local police said on Monday.

As per the police, the Muslim family was carrying out a ritual process after marriage. Some of them were dancing to the tune of the DJ. As the procession passed through a temple at Kothdi village, a group of people from the Hindu community objected to the songs being played.

This resulted in an exchange of heated arguments between the two communities, which soon turned violent and stones were pelted at each other. Police said at least four people were injured due to stone pelting and they have been admitted to a government hospital in the district.

After getting information, a team of local police reached the spot and tried to bring the situation under control. The additional police force from adjoining police stations was also brought in to control the situation, police said.

In the meantime, district SP and SDM (Sub-Divisional Magistrate) reached the spot. “We reached the spot and spoke to people from both sides and the situation was brought under control. However, to avoid any further untoward incident, security has been beefed up in the area,” said Ratlam SP Abhishek Tiwari.

Tiwari further informed that an FIR has been lodged and nine people have been booked for indulging in violence. “Four injured have been admitted to the government hospital for treatment. Further investigation is underway,” Tiwari added.

Incidentally, on Monday morning, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting with the district administration and the police of Rajgarh district where two incidents of violence occurred in the last week. During the meeting, Chouhan appealed to local MLAs and MPs to meet people in their respective areas and have conversations with them.