MP: Hindutva militants demolish Dargah using gun powder

Hyderabad: A Dargah in Neemuch district in Madhya Pradesh was at the end of an Islamophobic attack on Monday night with Hindutva militants setting off explosives at the site using gun powder. Hazrat Bheda Peer Dargah Sharif was partially damaged in the attack.

The caretaker of the Darga Khadim Noor Sah and the pilgrims were brutally attacked with sticks.

The perpetrators of said crime threatened via a pamphlet to kill Muslims in the locality if the tomb was rebuilt. They further claimed that the dargah was involved in converting Hindus to Islam.

“If a Hindu goes to the tomb, we will target the Muslims,” reads the pamphlet.

Maktoob media spoke to journalist Kashif Kakvi, who stated that there were about 20-25 people demolishing the mosque.

“They first tried to blow up the dargah with explosives, then tied Baba’s hands and feet, snatched the money and then threw him about 500m away from the dargah,” Kashif Kakvi, a local journalist told Maktoob.

Noor Baba has filed a complaint after which an FIR has been registered against 24 unidentified people under the Indian Penal Code for inciting riots, causing damage to the place of worship, etc.

Speaking to Maktoob, SP Suraj Verma confirmed the attack.

“Last night some unidentified people damaged the holy site using gunpowder and beat up some people and drove them away. BDS squad has also been called to investigate the explosion,” says Verma.

At present, a case has been registered against unidentified persons under sections 147, 148, 149, 295, 323, of the Indian Penal Code.