MP Home Minister’s son tests positive

By News Desk 1Published: 26th September 2020 9:40 pm IST
Bhopal, Sep 26 : Covid-19 has come knocking at the doors of Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra with his son, Sukarna, testing positive on Saturday.

The Home Minister has been in the limelight recently following his boast that he didn’t feel like wearing masks in public events.

He made a statement in Indore where people face a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing maeks in public. He later apologised for the statement. However, Mishra visited Gwalior and Chambal in the evening on the same day and appeared on the dais without a mask.

Bhopal reported 283 new Covid cases on Saturday, taking the capital city’s coronavirus tally to 17,769, while its death toll has gone up to 392.

More than 1,17,000 persons have been infected in Madhya Pradesh, while 2,152 have succumbed to the dreaded virus in the last six months.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

