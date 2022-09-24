MP: Jabalpur authorities reject land lease renewal plea of United Christian Missionary Society

Jabalpur: The Jabalpur district administration in Madhya Pradesh has turned down the land lease renewal application of the United Christian Missionary Society, officials said on Saturday.

The order, which was issued on Friday by Additional District Magistrate Sher Singh Meena, also said the plot in question must now be registered as government land.

The land measuring 1,70,328.70 square feet in possession of the United Christian Missionary Society was given for residential purposes and its lease ended on March 31, 1999, more than 23 years ago, the order said.

“After receiving the application, the spot inspection of the leased land was done by the officials and it was found that commercial activities were going on there by lending space to a bank, a government department and a hall for marriage functions and other events, which caused monetary loss to the state exchequer, the Additional DM’s order said.

Considering the spot inspection report of the officials, there appears no ground to renew the lease, the order added.

Meena directed Ranjhi sub-divisional magistrate (revenue) and the tehsildar to submit a report after taking necessary action.