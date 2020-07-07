MP Jyotiraditya PA tests positive for COVID-19

By Nihad Amani Updated: July 07, 2020, 12:32 pm IST
Scindia's PA tests Covid positive, has long contact trail

Bhopal: Anil Mishra, personal assistant to BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, has tested positive.

He has been accompanying Scindia throughout his tours post-corona infection.

His contact trail is longer than that of Scindia. He has been in touch with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Mishra was present during Scindia’s meetings with the MLAs and the swearing in ceremony of the MP ministry on July 2.

BJP sources say there is concern over the possible list of people who will be put in isolation to check the spread of the virus.

Source: IANS
