MP: Kamal Nath announces resignation ahead of floor test

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday announced that he is tendering his resignation, hours ahead of the scheduled floor test.

“I have decided to tender my resignation to the Governor today,” he said while addressing a press conference in Bhopal.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court had ordered a floor test in the state Assembly to be held on Friday.

While addressing the press conference, Kamal Nath stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party had tried to “destabilise” his government and added, that his government “tried best to give a new direction to the state in a span of 15 months”. He also accused the BJP of holding Congress’s MLAs captive in Karnataka in order to topple the government in the state.

“Over the last 15 months, I have worked for the progress of Madhya Pradesh. BJP got 15 years but I only got 15 months, but during this time people of Madhya Pradesh know the conspiracy that BJP has indulged in. From day one, BJP began plotting. The party also held our MLAs captive in Karnataka. 22 of our MLAs were held captive in Bengaluru. This was politics spending crores of rupees,” he said.

“We delivered on our 400 promises in 15 months, BJP did not like it. It could not stomach our achievements. We also acted against the mafia, it could not thrive.”

“People will not forgive those who went against their wishes,” he added.

Source: ANI

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.