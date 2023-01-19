MP: Man arrested for raping, threatening to cut woman into pieces

A young man was arrested for allegedly raping and threatening a 22-year-old Muslim woman and forcing her to marry him.

The incident happened in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, where the accused – Shubham Kumar – forced the victim, from the same town, to have a sexual relationship with him. He further threatened her that if she refused his demands, he will cut her into 35 pieces, the police said.

Unable to bear his torture, the victim lodged an FIR with the Banganga police station. Shubham has been arrested under section 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (2) (n) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman), 454 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Rajesh Raghuvanshi said, “The 22-year-old Muslim girl had lodged a complaint against the accused at Banganga police station in the city. The accused had made physical relations with the girl and was pressuring her for marriage. He also threatened her that if she did not marry him then he would cut her into pieces.”

“Acting on the complaint of the girl, the police registered a case against the accused under various sections, including rape of the IPC and arrested the accused. The accused was harassing the girl for the last year. Further investigation into the matter is going on,” Raghuvanshi added.