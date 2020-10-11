MP Minister courts controversy over ‘sold myself’ remark

News Desk 1Published: 11th October 2020 1:14 pm IST
MP Minister courts controversy over 'sold myself' remark

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh), Oct 11 : Madhya Pradesh Minister Suresh Rathkheda has sparked a political controversy by his remarks about “selling” himself while switching his loyalties from the Congress to the BJP along with Jyotiraditya Scindia, forcing him to clarify his position.

Addressing a public rally at Bhorana village on Saturday ahead of the bypolls in the state, the Scindia loyalist reportedly said: “Some people will come to you and say don’t vote for Suresh Rathkheda; he sold you. I sold myself only for serving the interests of the common man in Madhya Pradesh. That’s why I left the Congress with Scindia.”

His remarks went viral on the social media, after which Rathkheda clarified his position and claimed that his statement was “distorted” out of context as he had spoken of joining the BJP only for the development of the region.

READ:  Gujarati actress Deeksha Joshi calls her 1st Hindi film a 'mode of education'

Rathkheda, who had resigned as Congress MLA, is now a BJP candidate for the bypoll from Pohri constituency in Shivpuri district.

–IANS
snp/skp/khz/tsb

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 11th October 2020 1:14 pm IST
Back to top button