MP Minister courts controversy over ‘sold myself’ remark

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh), Oct 11 : Madhya Pradesh Minister Suresh Rathkheda has sparked a political controversy by his remarks about “selling” himself while switching his loyalties from the Congress to the BJP along with Jyotiraditya Scindia, forcing him to clarify his position.

Addressing a public rally at Bhorana village on Saturday ahead of the bypolls in the state, the Scindia loyalist reportedly said: “Some people will come to you and say don’t vote for Suresh Rathkheda; he sold you. I sold myself only for serving the interests of the common man in Madhya Pradesh. That’s why I left the Congress with Scindia.”

His remarks went viral on the social media, after which Rathkheda clarified his position and claimed that his statement was “distorted” out of context as he had spoken of joining the BJP only for the development of the region.

Rathkheda, who had resigned as Congress MLA, is now a BJP candidate for the bypoll from Pohri constituency in Shivpuri district.

–IANS

