MP: Missionary school vandalised over allegations of religious conversion

Vidisha: A mob vandalised a city school during the CBSE Board examination of students of Standard 12 in the Vidisha district on Monday after allegations surfaced regarding religious conversion of students being performed at the school. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate informed that all the children are safe.

Speaking to the media, SDM Roshan Rai said that the police personnel have been deployed for the security of the school and all employees, including nuns, are safe.

“Police personnel have been deployed. All children are safe. Nuns are also here, they are safe too. Senior police officers from the local police station are also present,” he said.

School Manager of St Joseph School in Ganj Basoda, Brother Antony told media that a letter was circulated alleging the conversion of students was being done in the school.

“A letter was circulated in the name of our school that eight Hindu students have been converted to Christianity. The names of the students mentioned in the letter do not study here. The date October 31 was mentioned in the letter which was Sunday when no student or teachers report to school. These students do not study at our school. I have no information of any such student,” he said.

The manager further said that he had informed about the same to the Superintendent of Police and the District Magistrate.

“I had informed the SP and DM about the matter, but the incident still took place,” he said.

However, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Bharat Bhushan Sharma claimed that “adequate” arrangements have been made to provide security to the school and employees.

“We had made adequate police arrangements and had tried to stop the vandalism incident,” he said.

Nilesh Agrawal, who claims to be a Hindu community leader, warned of further protests if the school tries to covert students.