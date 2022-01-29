MP: Muslim man thrashed for urinating in front of cow, 1 arrested

A Muslim man was thrashed by a group of right-wing goons in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly urinating in front of a cow.

After the video of the goon, Virendra Rathod, surfaced on social media where he can be seen beating up and abusing the man, he was arrested on Friday night under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene act), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

In Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, A group of men beat an elderly man Saifuddin, He was abused and was asked to remove and Kick his Skull Cap.

Reason : He was urinating on roadside in front of a cow. pic.twitter.com/6fTua0iReo — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) January 29, 2022

The victim, Saifuddin Patliwala, was beaten up and abused by the Rathod even as he repeatedly pleaded for mercy and forgiveness. Rathod slapped Patliwala while abusing him, before he threw his skull cap on the ground and forced him to kick and step over it, in order to disrespect it.

After the video went viral, the police tracked down the victim and following a complaint from him, the accused was arrested, Manik Chowk police station in-charge Sachin Dabar said.

(With inputs from PTI)