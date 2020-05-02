MP: NSA detainees quarantined in jail after COVID-19 recovery

Bhopal: Three NSA detainees were under mandatory 15-day quarantine at the Central Jail in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal city, following their recovery from COVID-19, an official said on Saturday.

Two NSA detainees, including one who has recovered from COVID-19, were shifted to the Bhopal prison from the Jabalpur facility late on Friday night, Bhopal Central Jail superintendent Dinesh Nargave said.

While two other detainees, who had tested positive, were discharged from a private hospital in Bhopal in the last couple of days and were also quarantined in the prison, he said.

The National Security Act (NSA) was slapped on the four accused after they allegedly attacked some police personnel during the lockdown in Indore last month.

The three accused in the case were under post-recovery quarantine inside the central jail, he added.

While two accused were earlier sent to the prison in Jabalpur, two were shifted to Satna jail.

Incidentally, one of the accused had escaped from the quarantine facility in Jabalpur on April 19 and was caught in Narsinghpur district the next day.

Source: PTI

