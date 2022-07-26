MP: People hold liquor, meat party at cow shelter; probe ordered

Tikamgarh: Some unidentified persons were allegedly found consuming alcohol and cooking meat at a gaushala (cow shelter) in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh district, prompting the authorities to initiate an inquiry, an official said on Tuesday.

A video of the incident, which took place on Monday, has surfaced on social media.

At least 15 people were allegedly partying with alcohol and cooking meat on the premises of Ram Harshan Gaushala of Chandrapura village on Monday evening, said Prabhash Ghanghoria, chief executive officer, Baldevgarh Janpad Panchayat.

A person belonging to the Ahirwar community was ostracised by his people recently after he was arrested in a murder case. However, the community members told the accused to organise a party with liquor and meat to end the punishment, he said.

On getting information about the party being held at the cow shelter, members of the Bajrang Dal reached there, following which people who were at the party fled the premises, the official said.

A three-member committee has been constituted to inquire into the incident, and it will submit a report on Wednesday, following which further legal action will be taken, he said.

The government had constructed the cow shelter last year for Rs 35 lakh and it is being run by the Ram Harshad group of former Sarpanch Meera Tiwari, he said.

At present, there are 70 cows in this shelter and they are released for grazing during the day, the official said.

Meanwhile, the Kudila police station in-charge Manoj Dwivedi said people partying at the cow shelter fled with their things after Bajrang Dal activists reached the spot.

The police have not received any complaints in this regard, he added.