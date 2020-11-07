MP Revanth Reddy protests in front of Zonal commissioner’s office

Hyderabad: A Revanth Reddy, Malkajgiri MP along with other Congress Cadre staged dharna at the Malkajgiri Zonal Commissioner (ZC) on Friday.

The TPCC Revanth Reddy slammed the Zonal Commissioner for not notifying the local elected representatives, including him, of the distribution of flood relief.

During the staged protest he demands proper compensation be provided to thousands of flood victims and also demanded the government to initiate criminal proceedings against the persons who allegedly misappropriated funds.

He also alleged that the TRS local leaders have distributed funds among the unaffected and not the real victims and said that he can prove it. The Malkajgiri parliamentarian submitted a bundle of applications from the region to the Zonal Commissioner.

He raised questions as to why aren’t criminal cases being filed against those who distributed money to non-flood victims.