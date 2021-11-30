MP sees 20 new COVID-19 cases, 27 recoveries

Bhopal: The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,93,170 with the addition of 20 cases on Tuesday, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,528, an official said.

The recovery count increased to 7,82,523 after 27 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 119, he said.

With 53,224 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,18,64,263, the official added.

An official release said 8,64,58,102 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 3,25,430 on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,93,170, new cases 20, death toll 10,528, recovered 7,82,523, active cases 119, number of tests so far 2,18,64,263.