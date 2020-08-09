MP to go into mute mode during festive season

Bhopal Aug 10 : Ganesh Utsav, Janmashtmi and other festivals will not be celebrated publicly in Madhya Pradesh in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced through a video conference on Sunday.

Moharram will also be observed in the confines of the homes, said Chouhan

Ganesh idols will not be installed at public places and processions during Janmashtmi and Moharram will not be allowed. Chouhan requested the citizens to celebrate or observe these festivals at their homes.

Gathering of more than five people at a time at places of worship will not be permitted. The Independence Day will also be celebrated on a smaller scale this year.

Chouhan said that home isolation should be promoted among asymptomatic corona patients, who voluntarily wish to remain at home with suitable arrangements for regular treatment and monitoring. Currently, 42 people have been placed under home isolation in Bhopal.

Chouhan has said that the recovery rate is continuously increasing and the fatality rate is declining in the state, which is a good sign. The recovery rate has reached 74.1 per cent and the fatality rate has come down to 2.52 per cent in the state.

During the review of Singruali district, Chouhan ordered mandatory health screening of people moving in and out through the state borders. Twenty fresh cases were found in Singrauli district on Sunday.

Indore with 145 new cases topped Sunday’s list, followed by Bhopal (131), Jabalpur (63), Khargone (44), Gwalior (26) and Morena (24).

Jabalpur district with a positivity rate of 9.35 per cent is worrying the government.

The Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Mohammad Suleman, said that 734 new patients have been found in the state, while 719 patients went back home after recovery and 16 have succumbed to the disease. The number of active patients in the state is 8,715.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.