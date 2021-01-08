MP urges Gehlot for action plan to maintain Jaipur’s World Heritage status

Jaipur, Jan 7 : Concerned over preserving the World Heritage status of Jaipur, MP Diya Kumari wrote to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday asking him to formulate an effective action plan. She said that if the city is in danger of losing its form and character due to administrative negligence, it is his responsibility as the head of the government to take action.

Diya Kumari emphasised that it is the government’s responsibility to protect Jaipur’s walled city, but it seems to be completely unsuccessful in fulfilling its duty. Stray animals on the streets are inviting accidents. The city does not have proper parking facilities for tourists. There is no control over illegal parking in the markets and the World Heritage status of Jaipur is in danger due to the illegal construction in the walled city.

Expressing concern over the present condition of Jaipur’s walled city and historical buildings, the MP said in the letter that the state government will have to work with a new vision. To preserve the World Heritage status of Jaipur, the Chief Minister should constitute a committee of eminent citizens under his chairmanship, chalk out an action plan and get it implemented in a time-bound manner.

In addition to the Consultative Committee of the Central Tourism and Cultural Ministry, Diya Kumari is also a member of the National Tiger Conservation Authority and the Railway Standing Committee.

Established by the MP’s ancestors, the city of Jaipur was declared a World Heritage site in 2019.

–IANS

