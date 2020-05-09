MP: Woman dies of COVID-19 in Indore; toll reaches 87

Indore: A 55-year-old woman died of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district on Saturday, taking the toll in the region to 87, an official said.

A COVID-19 patient died on Thursday after undergoing treatment at a city hospital for 10 days, chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Praveen Jadia said.

The woman was already suffering from high blood pressure, sepsis and other ailments, he added.

With 53 persons testing positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the count in the district has reached 1,780, of which 732 patients have recovered from the infection, the official said.

According to the latest data, the COVID-19 mortality rate in Indore was 4.89 per cent, which was a decline of 5.44 per cent registered last month.

Source: PTI

