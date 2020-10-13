MP woman dies post-delivering her 16th child; newborn dies too

Bhopal: In a rather unsettling incident, a 45-year-old woman in Madya Pradesh’s Damoh district died after giving birth to her 16th child. The infant passed away soon after, the local health authority said on Sunday.

Sukhrani Ahirwar of Padajhir village delivered a baby boy at home on Saturday. However, the condition of the woman and her newborn turned critical and they were rushed to a primary health centre, where both of them were pronounced dead.

Kallo Bai Vishwakarma, an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) under the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM), said that Ahirwar had given birth to 15 children earlier, however, the family had lost seven of them.

District Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Sangeeta Trivedi confirmed the incident.

