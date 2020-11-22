MP’s Jabalpur collects Rs 1.34 cr fine for Covid norms violations

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh), Nov 22 : An amount of over Rs 1.34 crore has been collected in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district alone in fines slapped on people violating the Covid-19 protocols under the ‘Roko-Toko’ campaign launched by the state government.

The ‘Roko-Toko’ campaign seeks stopping and admonishing those people not wearing masks at public places as Covid-19 infection again spreads through the state.

According to information on Saturday, a fine of Rs 26,235 had been charged as penalty from 209 persons found violating the government prescribed Covid guidelines. Under the ‘Roko Toko’ campaign, total fines of Rs 1,34,31,963 had been collected from 1,20,868 Covid norm violators in the district.

Also, 113 shops flouting Covid protocols have been sealed.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

