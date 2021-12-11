MRF recruitment: Applications invited from freshers for various posts

Hyderabad: MRF Private Limited, India’s largest tyre producer, has posted a recruitment notification for BSc and MSc students. Production/supervisor, Quality assurance/supervisor, and plant technical/supervisor are among the positions available at the organization.

Students in their last year of a BSc or MSc degree (2022 graduating class) are eligible to apply. Students having a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, physics, mathematics, statistics, or a master’s degree in chemistry, statistics are preferred.

Applicants must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 60% up to the last semester, with no arrears or backlogs. Selection will be based on the technical test, aptitude test, personality test, scheduling test, and group discussion. This is followed by personal interview-preliminary (Tech & HR) and final (Tech & HR) rounds.

Interested applicants can apply online at bit.ly/mrf-bscmsc-2021-2022 , and the deadline to apply is December 16. The website https://www.mrftyres.com/ provides further information.

Applications invited for TCS BPS fresher hiring

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has also invited applications from Arts, Commerce & Science graduates from the 2022 year of passing for BPS hiring.

As per the notification issued by the company, full-time graduates from B.Com, BA, BAF, BBI, BBA, BBM, BMS, BSc – IT/CS/General, BCA, BCS, B.Pharm, M.Pharm – 2022 year of passing candidates can apply for the hiring.

At the time of appearing for the test, the candidates should not have an active backlog. The gap in academics should not exceed two years.

The selected candidates will have to work with TCS’ global clients of different domains like Banking & Insurance, Travel, Tourism and Hospitality, Pre-Sales, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Media and Information Sciences, Telecom, etc.

The last date for the registration of applications for TCS BPS fresher hiring is January 7. For more details, candidates can visit the company’s website.

For any assistance, TCS Helpdesk Team can be contacted on its email id: ilp.support@tcs.com or helpline number 18002093111.