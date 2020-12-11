Mrghalaya CM tests positive for Covid-19

News Desk 1Published: 11th December 2020 9:29 pm IST
Mrghalaya CM tests positive for Covid-19

Shillong, Dec 11 : Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday informed that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and asked all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.

Taking to Twitter, Sangma, 42, said: “I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am under home isolation and experiencing mild symptoms. I request all those who came in contact with me in the past 5 days to kindly keep a watch on their health and if necessary get tested.”

Sangma, who is also the President of the National People’s Party (NPP), virtually attended several events on Friday.

Earlier, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu had tested positive for Covid-19 before recovering subsequently.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Argentina inks deal with Russia for Covid vaccine
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 11th December 2020 9:29 pm IST
Back to top button