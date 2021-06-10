MS Academy offers free education for Inter, degree students who lost parents to COVID-19

Hyderabad: At a time when a number of families have lost their near and dear ones during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, MS Academy has come forward to lend a helping hand to the students who have lost their father to COVID-19 pandemic by offering free education for intermediate and degree students.

In Hyderabad and across India, many families have been hit by financial difficulties, as breadwinners have lost their lives. This often results in children getting into vulnerable situations, with access to education and a better life being ost.

Several educational institutions and organisations apart from the government have come forward to help them in these difficult times, and so has MS Education Academy, Hyderabad.

Speaking to Siasat.com, MS Academy chairman Mohammed Lateef Khan explained, “MS is a home for orphans. We have always had special place for them in our institutions and celebrated himmat day every year to inspire them. Being an orphan myself, I know how losing a father would mean losing basic necessities of life including education.”

Khan further said those who have been orphaned due to COVID-19 right after their SSC are extremely vulnerable. “They are resorting to odd jobs instead of joining junior college for further studies,” he added.

This initiative ensures free education for deprived students after completing class 10, “It’s about time that institutions like us come forward and embrace them, share their pain and offer them all the help they can. We are doing our bit by offering completely free education for 2 to 3 years.”

Those who want to avail this facility can visit nearest branch of MS education along with the death certificate, and any other supporting document confirming that the person or family member has died due to COVID-19. RT-PCR report or HRCT reports, hospital reports confirming death due to COVID-19 and even government certificates mentioning COVID-19 can be used for applications.

Last year, MS provided free education to children whose families have been affected by the floods.