MS Academy to felicitate its UPSC CSE toppers

Hyderabad: MS IAS academy will arrange a two days’ felicitation program in honour of its toppers Faizan Ahmed (AIR 58) and Md Haris Sumair (AIR 270) who have passed the UPSC civil services exam 2020. The program “Dream Big 2021” will be held on 4th and 5th October.

According to details given by the MS Education Academy Senior Director Dr Mohammed Moazzam Hussain, the first day of the program on October 4 will begin in Mallepally campus of the MS IAS Academy at 10 am by giving a warm welcome to both the toppers. They will address the school, college, and academy girls and boys.

In the afternoon, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. both of them will meet the media persons and answer their questions.

In the evening, these distinguished students will be felicitated in the MS Corporate office at Masab Tank.

On 5th October from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the toppers will be felicitated by the MS students at Metro Classic Garden Function Hall at Aramghar.

In this second day’s program, both of them shall address a motivational program to the students of MS school, college, and academy. They will shed light on how to prepare for UPSC and other state civil services examinations.