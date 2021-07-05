MS Dhoni gifts wife Sakshi a vintage Volkswagen (photo)

Captain Cool MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi are undoubtedly one of the most loved celebrity couples in the country with innumerable fan pages on social media.

It is also not a secret that Dhoni is a big-time motorhead and has a rich collection of luxurious cars and bikes. As Dhoni and wife Sakshi celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary, the 2011 World Cup-winning captain gifted Sakshi a vintage car as her gift.

The former India skipper and Sakshi celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on Sunday.

Sakshi shared an image of the car without exactly revealing who gifted her the luxurious car. The image that Sakshi shared on her Instagram Stories shows the car parked on a pathway. “Thank you for the anniversary gift!” wrote Sakshi in the photograph.

Since Mahendra Singh Dhoni has a strong liking for classic and vintage cars, we have no other reason to think that someone else has gifted it to her.

courtesy- Instagram/Sakshisingh

About the Car

According to the website cartoq, Sakshi’s new gift is a vintage Beetle finished in dual-tone blue and white colours. The car is parked inside Dhoni’s house. It is difficult to identify the exact manufacturing year from one side picture of the vehicle but it seems like a model from the 1970s. The dual-tone Beetle sure looks in great condition and is restored impeccably.

Dhoni recently added a 1969 Ford Mustang to the garage, which is super rare in India. It is a muscle car and it featured in many movies in the past.

The 1969 Mustang shares space with the Rolls Royce Silver Shadow, which Dhoni got for himself some time ago. He was even spotted driving the car on the streets of Ranchi when he initially bought the car. It does not come out of the garage much nowadays.

Dhoni also owns a set of modern cars and SUVs. He drives around in a Hummer H2 painted in a striking green colour. with the Nissan 1 Ton truck, which he bought and got it restored in India.

Dhoni also owns the Jeep Grand Cherokee TrackHawk, which is the only one in India. It gets powered by a 6.2-litre Hellcat engine that produces a massive 707 Bhp and 875 Nm of peak torque.

Dhoni owns several vintage cars but they are not seen much outside. He drives around in his massive property in Ranchi, Jharkhand, where he stays with the family.