MS Dhoni, Sakshi all set to welcome their second child

Mumbai: Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni is currently on cloud nine after his team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won their fourth Indian Premier League title by defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday, October 15 at Dubai International Stadium.

While his fans and the team are already celebrating the fantastic victory with great zeal, there is another wonderful news coming in. If the reports are to be believed, MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni are all set to embrace parenthood for the second time. They are already parents to their little daughter Ziva Dhoni. As per reports, Suresh Raina’s wife, Priyanka Raina, confirmed that Sakshi is four months pregnant, and the couple is expecting their second baby in 2022.

Priyanka Raina confirms that MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi is pregnant. Ziva's sibling and MS' second child is soon arriving 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦❤️#MSDhoni #SakshiDhoni #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/nnCseqA953 — Saiᴿᵃᵈʰᵉˢʰʸᵃᵐ💞 (@SaiPrabhas777) October 16, 2021

However, an official word from the Dhoni family is still awaited.

It can be recalled how in 2015, the former cricket captain had chosen his national duty over husband duty. For the unversed, Dhoni had refused to return home to be with his pregnant wife, Sakshi, who was ready to deliver their first baby at any moment.

It was his best friend, Suresh Raina, who was informed about his daughter’s birth and he had delivered the ‘good news’ to Mahi. Ziva was born on February 6, 2015.