‘MS Dhoni should have announced retirement from the ground’: Inzamam-Ul-Haq

Mumbai: Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni should have announced his retirement from the ground said Ex-Pakistan cricket Great Inzamam-Ul-Haq.

In a video that is posted on his Youtube channel, Inzamam Ul Haq-The Match Winner, Haq said, “Dhoni has millions of fans across the globe who want to see him play on the ground. In my opinion, a player of such stature, shouldn’t have taken retirement while sitting at home. He should have announced retirement from the ground.”

Watch the video below:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, Saturday, breaking millions of hearts by sharing a post on social media. Taking to his Instagram handles, the wicketkeeper and batsman, shared a four-minute-long video clip of his career, and captioned, “thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as retired.”

Recalling the conversation which he had with Sachin Tendulkar, Haq said, “This is the same thing, I once told Sachin Tendulkar. When you have such a big fanfare, you should ideally end your journey from the ground, after all, it is this ground where you earned such respect and stardom.”

Explaining his point of view, Haq said, Dhoni’s fans would have been more happier if he had announced the retirement and ended the journey from the grounds.

Apart from this, the former Pakistan cricketer also rated MS Dhoni as one of the best and most talented players in the cricket sport. He also hailed Dhoni for his finishing abilities, saying it is this quality that made him a great player. He also credited the wicketkeeper-batsman for turning “players into great players” like Suresh Raina and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Dhoni also referred to as ‘Captain Cool’ will be seen playing as a captain for Chennai Superkings in Indian Premiere League which is all set to commence from September 19 to November 10 in UAE.