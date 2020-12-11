MS Dhoni’s earnings in the whole IPL history will surpise you!

New Delhi: Former Indian Cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is no doubt one of the greatest and best players India has ever had. MS Dhoni is the only captain in the history of cricket to have won all three ICC trophies (World T20, World Cup and Champions Trophy) in his tenure. Not only this, but MS Dhoni has also helped Chennai Super Kings win the title three times in the Indian Premier League.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are two names in the sports world who are on par with the cricket legend Dhoni in the present generation. But there is one aspect which has kept CSK captain ahead of Rohit and Virat.

According to an Inside Money Ball report, with an income of over Rs 137 crore from the T20 league, MS Dhoni has emerged as the highest-paid player in IPL.

However, this does not include prize money and other cash rewards.

In less than a year after leading Team India to a title victory in the T20 World Cup, CSK captain emerged as the costliest pick in the IPL 2008 auction and joined Chennai Super Kings for USD 1.5 Million ( INR 6 crore back then).

MS Dhoni’s salary for each season of IPL form 2008?

PC: Sport Portal Money Ball

As per the report, Dhoni continued to earn the same amount in IPL 2009 and 2010 that he earned in IPL 2008. From IPL 2011 to 2013, he earned nearly Rs 8.2 crore every year.

In 2014, the BCCI raised the first-choice retention fees to 12.5 crores. Hence, the CSK captain earned that amount in IPL for the next four years (2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017).

Ahead of IPL 2018, the BCCI increased the first-choice retention price to Rs 15 crore. Hence, Dhoni has earned Rs 45 crore in the past three seasons. In total, he has earned over Rs 137 crore.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s earnings in IPL

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma follows MS Dhoni on the list. In total, he has earned over Rs 131 crore. Virat Kohli of RCB comes next with an income of over Rs 126 crore.